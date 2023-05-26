Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Namibian Court Recognizes Foreign Same-Sex Marriages

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rainbow LGBT pride flag. © Wikimedia Commons Namibia’s Supreme Court has issued a long-awaited ruling recognizing same-sex marriages performed abroad. The ruling is a victory for Namibians and their foreign spouses, who risked deportation and the denial of benefits when their marriages were not recognized by the state.   The litigation was brought by two binational couples, one married in Germany and another married in South Africa, who had settled in Namibia. The foreign spouses were denied residency permits under the Immigration Control Act, which did not recognize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
