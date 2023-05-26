Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK bonds are in meltdown again – what does that mean for pensions? Expert Q&A

By David McMillan, Professor in Finance, University of Stirling
UK government debt prices have taken an unnerving journey south in the past few days. The closely watched ten-year bond has now hit a yield of 4.3%, taking it within a fraction of the level that caused a crisis in autumn 2022.

The cause that time was Liz Truss’s mini-budget, which investors decided jeopardised the public finances, prompting them to dump UK government bonds so aggressively that leading pensions funds were in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
