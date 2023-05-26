Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'They just ignored my tears, they ignored my unhappiness': former Irish nuns reveal accounts of brainwashing and abuse

By Karen Hanrahan, Principal Lecturer, School of Education, University of Brighton
Share this article

Any thoughts of escaping to a more natural life was regarded as being sinful. The idea of being unfaithful to your vocation was a step on the way to hell. It would be a mortal sin.

These are the words of Mary, my mother. She was just 15 when she entered a convent in Ireland in 1950 and 34 by the time she finally managed to leave. She had been expressing doubts to her superiors since her early twenties but years of “brainwashing” and the very real fear of her and her family facing eternal damnation made breaking her vows seem impossible.

Speaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voters want compromise in Congress -- so why the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling?
~ UK bonds are in meltdown again – what does that mean for pensions? Expert Q&A
~ Why more foam makes for the best beer-drinking experience – and always has
~ How AI and other technologies are already disrupting the workplace
~ Kissinger at 100: his legacy might be mixed but his importance has been enormous
~ Peter Howson: new retrospective reveals how Scots painter found redemption after Bosnian war
~ Turkey's presidential runoff: 4 essential reads on what's at stake
~ How did 'taking back control' of borders become record-high net migration?
~ Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO
~ ‘Safe digital public square’ never more important, says Türk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter