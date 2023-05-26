Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kissinger at 100: his legacy might be mixed but his importance has been enormous

By André Carvalho, PhD Researcher, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Anurag Mishra, PhD Researcher at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Zeno Leoni, Lecturer, Defence Studies Department and Lau China Institute, King's College London
Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore the importance of Henry Kissinger’s legacy in government and as a public intellectual.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
