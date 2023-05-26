Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Howson: new retrospective reveals how Scots painter found redemption after Bosnian war

By Blane Savage, Lecturer in Creative Media Practice and New Media Art, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
Painting with renewed purpose at 65, Peter Howson has overcome his demons to take his place as one of Britain’s leading contemporary artists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voters want compromise in Congress -- so why the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling?
~ UK bonds are in meltdown again – what does that mean for pensions? Expert Q&A
~ Why more foam makes for the best beer-drinking experience – and always has
~ 'They just ignored my tears, they ignored my unhappiness': former Irish nuns reveal accounts of brainwashing and abuse
~ How AI and other technologies are already disrupting the workplace
~ Kissinger at 100: his legacy might be mixed but his importance has been enormous
~ Turkey's presidential runoff: 4 essential reads on what's at stake
~ How did 'taking back control' of borders become record-high net migration?
~ Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO
~ ‘Safe digital public square’ never more important, says Türk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter