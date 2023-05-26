Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey's presidential runoff: 4 essential reads on what's at stake

By Matt Williams, Senior Breaking News and International Editor
Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a second-round vote that will decide the future trajectory of Turkey’s politics.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
