The US signs a military deal with Papua New Guinea – here's what both countries have to gain from the agreement
By Michael A. Allen, Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Carla Martinez Machain, Professor of Political Science, University at Buffalo
Michael E. Flynn, Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
Papua New Guinea’s relative proximity to both China and Australia could give the US a military advantage in the Pacific region.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 26, 2023