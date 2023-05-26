Drilling down on treatment-resistant fungi with molecular machines
By Ana L. Santos, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbiology, Rice University
Jacob Beckham, Graduate Student in Chemistry, Rice University
James Tour, Professor of Chemistry, Rice University
Fungal infections can be among the hardest to treat, and since the pandemic began they’ve become only more common. To prevent future antifungal resistance, scientists have developed tiny molecular drills.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 26, 2023