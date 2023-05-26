Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado River states bought time with a 3-year water conservation deal – now they need to think bigger

By Robert Glennon, Regents Professor Emeritus and Morris K. Udall Professor of Law & Public Policy Emeritus, University of Arizona
Share this article
Southwest states have bought time with an agreement between California, Arizona and Nevada to cut Colorado River water use by about 14%. Now comes the hard part.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Adenomyosis: from symptoms to treatment, two women's health experts explain this little known condition
~ The US signs a military deal with Papua New Guinea – here's what both countries have to gain from the agreement
~ A little-understood sleep disorder affects millions and has clear links to dementia – 4 questions answered
~ Drilling down on treatment-resistant fungi with molecular machines
~ European soccer is having another reckoning over racism – is it time to accept the problem goes beyond bad fans?
~ The Supreme Court just shriveled federal protection for wetlands, leaving many of these valuable ecosystems at risk
~ Not all political comedy is equal – how comics can either depress turnout or activate voters in 2024
~ Exercise linked to higher pain tolerance – new study
~ Timor-Leste election offers an extraordinary lesson in how to build a stable democracy
~ Tina Turner: an immense talent with a voice and back catalogue that unites disparate music lovers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter