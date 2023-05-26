Net migration: how an unreachable target came to shape Britain
By Rob McNeil, Researcher, Centre on Migration Policy and Society (COMPAS), Deputy Director, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
New data shows that the UK has hit a record high net migration number of 606,000. Through it has been central to 13 years of policy and rhetoric, net migration is, in fact, a pretty odd metric that tells us very little about how the UK’s immigration system is functioning.
Net migration is the difference between the number of people entering the country (and expected to stay long term)…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 26, 2023