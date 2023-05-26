Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who will this generation be after the war in Ukraine?

By Artem Chekh
Share this article
I never cared about politics. And now I am 37, I have a bunch of written books under my belt, also translations, depression, and a gun.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chad: Still No Reparations for Hissène Habré’s Victims
~ Chad: Still No Reparations for Hissène Habré’s Victims
~ Fake accounts and presidential elections in Kazakhstan
~ 'WA's Christmas tree': what mungee, the world's largest mistletoe, can teach us about treading lightly
~ The highly secretive Five Eyes alliance has disrupted a China-backed hacker group – in an unusually public manner
~ Surry Hills was once the centre of New South Wales’ ‘rag trade’: a short history of fashion manufacturing in Sydney
~ Picture this: green hydrogen plants next to green steelworks to boost efficiency and kickstart both industries
~ Pakistan invokes draconian Army Act to put protestors on trial
~ ‘Telman was here': the story of an Azerbaijani man searching for a better life
~ Lesotho: Prime Minister Matekane must deliver on promise to ensure ‘realization of human rights’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter