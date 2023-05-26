Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Still No Reparations for Hissène Habré’s Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hissène Habré’s victims march for reparations, Ndjaména, Chad © Association of Victims of the Crimes of Hissène Habré, May 2022 (Dakar) – The victims of the late Chadian President Hissène Habré have yet to receive court-ordered reparations, seven years after his landmark conviction in Senegal in 2016, seven Chadian and international organizations said today. Just days before the anniversary, two more victims’ leaders passed away. On May 30, 2016, an African Union(AU)-backed Senegalese court in Dakar convicted Habré of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and torture,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
