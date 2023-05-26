'WA's Christmas tree': what mungee, the world's largest mistletoe, can teach us about treading lightly
By Alison Lullfitz, Research Associate, The University of Western Australia
Jessikah Woods, Emerging artist, Indigenous Knowledge
Lynette Knapp, The University of Western Australia
Shandell Cummings, Artist, art administrator and educator, Indigenous Knowledge
Stephen D. Hopper AC, Professor of Biodiversity, The University of Western Australia
Mungee is a revered teacher to Noongar people with lessons for us all. This mighty mistletoe knows how to prosper in the hostile, infertile, but biologically rich landscapes of southwestern Australia.
- Friday, May 26, 2023