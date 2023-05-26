Picture this: green hydrogen plants next to green steelworks to boost efficiency and kickstart both industries
By Changlong Wang, Research fellow, Monash University
Andrew Feitz, Director, Geoscience Australia
Marcus Haynes, Computational Geoscientist, Geoscience Australia
Stuart Walsh, Senior lecturer, Monash University
Zhehan Weng, Research scientist, Geoscience Australia
If we put green hydrogen plants next to green iron and steelmaking, we can clean up steelmaking and boost the hydrogen industry.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 26, 2023