Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Picture this: green hydrogen plants next to green steelworks to boost efficiency and kickstart both industries

By Changlong Wang, Research fellow, Monash University
Andrew Feitz, Director, Geoscience Australia
Marcus Haynes, Computational Geoscientist, Geoscience Australia
Stuart Walsh, Senior lecturer, Monash University
Zhehan Weng, Research scientist, Geoscience Australia
Share this article
If we put green hydrogen plants next to green iron and steelmaking, we can clean up steelmaking and boost the hydrogen industry.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fake accounts and presidential elections in Kazakhstan
~ 'WA's Christmas tree': what mungee, the world's largest mistletoe, can teach us about treading lightly
~ The highly secretive Five Eyes alliance has disrupted a China-backed hacker group – in an unusually public manner
~ Surry Hills was once the centre of New South Wales’ ‘rag trade’: a short history of fashion manufacturing in Sydney
~ Pakistan invokes draconian Army Act to put protestors on trial
~ ‘Telman was here': the story of an Azerbaijani man searching for a better life
~ Lesotho: Prime Minister Matekane must deliver on promise to ensure ‘realization of human rights’
~ Egypt: Pretrial Detention Renewals by Video
~ The Caribbean mourns resilient rock and roll legend Tina Turner
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s treatment of women and girls should be investigated as the crime against humanity of gender persecution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter