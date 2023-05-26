Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Telman was here': the story of an Azerbaijani man searching for a better life

By Abzas Media
At 50, Telman spends his days walking the streets of Baku going through every trash box he finds, collecting recyclable items, food, and dreaming of a better life.


