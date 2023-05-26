Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lesotho: Prime Minister Matekane must deliver on promise to ensure ‘realization of human rights’

By Amnesty International
Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane must move swiftly to honour his promise to ensure the “realization of human rights”, including tackling entrenched impunity for violations such as torture and killings by members of the security forces, Amnesty International said today. In a briefing to mark almost seven months since Matekane took office, Amnesty International documented […] The post Lesotho: Prime Minister Matekane must deliver on promise to ensure ‘realization of human rights’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
