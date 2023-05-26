Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Pretrial Detention Renewals by Video

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The courthouse at the new Badr Prison in Badr city, 65 kms east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, during a government-guided tour for the media, January 16, 2022.  © 2022 Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities have widely deployed a videoconference system since 2022 to remotely conduct pretrial detention hearings and permanently avoid bringing detainees to court in person, Human Rights Watch said today. The system is inherently abusive as it undermines detainees’ right to be brought physically before a judge to assess the legality and conditions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
