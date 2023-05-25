Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regional communities were central to Uluru Statement, and they must also be for the Voice to Parliament

By James Blackwell, Research Fellow (Indigenous Diplomacy), Australian National University
Share this article
First Nations Voices from regional communities was essential in designing and advancing the idea of a Voice to Parliament, and it will be equally essential in this upcoming referendum.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Researchers built an analogue computer that uses water waves to forecast the chaotic future
~ Curious Kids: how does your brain know how to move your body?
~ Nigeria: New government must ensure Shell’s sale of its Niger Delta oil business does not worsen human rights abuses
~ Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in lead-up to Jan. 6 insurrection – 4 essential reads
~ From self-driving cars to military surveillance: quantum computing can help secure the future of AI systems
~ Working with kids, being passionate about a subject, making a difference: what makes people switch careers to teaching?
~ Antarctic alarm bells: observations reveal deep ocean currents are slowing earlier than predicted
~ I helped expose insurers for denying medical claims. 15 years on, a court has found what they did is illegal
~ 70 years after the first ascent of Everest, the impact of mass mountaineering must be confronted
~ Friday essay: what the migrant workers who made my iPhone taught me about love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter