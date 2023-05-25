Working with kids, being passionate about a subject, making a difference: what makes people switch careers to teaching?
By Erin Siostrom, Associate Lecturer in Science Education, University of the Sunshine Coast
Reece Mills, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Theresa Bourke, Associate Professor and Academic Lead Research, Queensland University of Technology
Research shows plenty of people think about becoming teachers. We also know mid-career teachers’ expectations don’t match reality once they make it to the classroom.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 25, 2023