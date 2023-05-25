Antarctic alarm bells: observations reveal deep ocean currents are slowing earlier than predicted
By Kathy Gunn, CSIRO
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Steve Rintoul, CSIRO Fellow, CSIRO
Scientists have detected a 30% slowdown of the deep ocean currents that form in Antarctica, with profound consequences for Earth’s climate, sea level and marine life.
- Thursday, May 25, 2023