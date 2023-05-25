70 years after the first ascent of Everest, the impact of mass mountaineering must be confronted
By Yana Wengel, Associate Professor in Tourism and Geography, Hainan University
Adele Doran, Senior Lecturer in Tourism Management, Sheffield Hallam University
Michal Apollo, Adjunct Professor of Earth Science, University of Silesia in Katowice
Since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay conquered Everest/Chomolungma in 1953, commercial mass mountaineering has put unsustainable pressure on unique environments and communities.
© The Conversation
