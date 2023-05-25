Wildfires in Alberta spark urgent school discussions about terrors of global climate futures
By J-C Couture, Adjunct faculty and Associate Lecturer, Department of Secondary Education, University of Alberta
Melissa McQueen, Master's student, Department of Secondary Education, University of Alberta
School systems need to wake up from ‘business as usual’ learning. Teachers can draw on terror management theory in their work on the front lines with students navigating the climate crisis.
