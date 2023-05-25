Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New report uncovers the first documented case of Pegasus spyware used in an international war context

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
"This investigation is key to understanding the full scope of harms of invasive Pegasus spyware and the entire industry which has been operating with little to no oversight for years."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine recap: Moscow's 'pyrrhic victory' in Bakhmut prompts unrest in the Russian military, but it's all smiles for Zelensky
~ 2023 hurricane forecast: Get ready for a busy Pacific storm season, quieter Atlantic than recent years thanks to El Niño
~ UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: Guterres
~ Fresh Details on Russia’s Forcible Transfer of Ukrainian Children
~ US Sues Online Learning Company Over Students’ Data Privacy
~ How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok
~ Chow mein and chips: a brief history of the British Chinese takeaway
~ Greenwashing: energy companies make false claims about sustainability – they should be held to account
~ Tiger protection in India also saved 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions – new study
~ Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter