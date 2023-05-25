Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2023 hurricane forecast: Get ready for a busy Pacific storm season, quieter Atlantic than recent years thanks to El Niño

By Kelsey Ellis, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Nicholas Grondin, Recent PhD Graduate in Geography, University of Tennessee
Share this article
The official 2023 hurricane season forecasts were just released, and while the Atlantic may see an average storm season this year, a busier-than-normal season is forecast in the eastern Pacific, meaning heightened risks for Mexico and Hawaii.

A big reason is El Niño.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New report uncovers the first documented case of Pegasus spyware used in an international war context
~ Ukraine recap: Moscow's 'pyrrhic victory' in Bakhmut prompts unrest in the Russian military, but it's all smiles for Zelensky
~ UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: Guterres
~ Fresh Details on Russia’s Forcible Transfer of Ukrainian Children
~ US Sues Online Learning Company Over Students’ Data Privacy
~ How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok
~ Chow mein and chips: a brief history of the British Chinese takeaway
~ Greenwashing: energy companies make false claims about sustainability – they should be held to account
~ Tiger protection in India also saved 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions – new study
~ Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter