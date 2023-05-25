Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Sues Online Learning Company Over Students’ Data Privacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made history by suing an online learning company, Edmodo, for collecting and using children’s data to target them with behavioral advertising. The proposed $6 million fine, which awaits a final ruling, comes one year after Human Rights Watch uncovered how Edmodo and other online learning products authorized by governments during the Covid-19 pandemic infringed on children’s privacy. Edmodo was a website and app widely used by children in kindergarten, elementary, and middle schools…


© Human Rights Watch -
