Human Rights Observatory

How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Comments demanding the release of the detained teenager who committed the school shooting in Belgrade were common on TikTok videos, expressing “love” for him as a “hero” and a “legend”.


© Global Voices -
