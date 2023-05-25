Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows

By Jeff Basara, Associate Professor of Meteorology, University of Oklahoma
Jordan Christian, Postdoctoral Researcher in Meteorology, University of Oklahoma
If greenhouse gas emissions continue at a high rate, breadbaskets of Europe and North America will see a 50% chance of a flash drought each year by the end of this century.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
