Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education in Zimbabwe should strive for inclusion -- how the philosophy of ubuntu can help

By Oliver Mutanga, Assistant Professor, Nazarbayev University
Share this article
The notion of inclusive education began to emerge during the 1950s and 1960s. At first it focused on integrating students with disabilities into mainstream classrooms, but it evolved over time. Now it’s about including students with diverse backgrounds and abilities, such as those with emotional or cognitive challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok
~ Chow mein and chips: a brief history of the British Chinese takeaway
~ Greenwashing: energy companies make false claims about sustainability – they should be held to account
~ Tiger protection in India also saved 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions – new study
~ Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows
~ A 5th generation New Yorker reveals tales of Asian resistance since the 19th century
~ Abdellah Taïa is Morocco's first openly gay writer – his work reimagines being Muslim, queer and African
~ Arms-to-Russia row raises doubt about South Africa’s compliance with arms control. It could face tougher scrutiny in future
~ Tinubu inherits Nigeria’s high debt – an economist analyses what this means for the country's future
~ Tranq: first UK death from the flesh-rotting 'zombie drug' xylazine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter