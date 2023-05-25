Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arms-to-Russia row raises doubt about South Africa’s compliance with arms control. It could face tougher scrutiny in future

By Moses B. Khanyile, Director: Centre for Military Studies, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Allegations of flouting international arms control rules, let alone being party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, place the South African defence industry in a precarious position globally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok
~ Chow mein and chips: a brief history of the British Chinese takeaway
~ Greenwashing: energy companies make false claims about sustainability – they should be held to account
~ Tiger protection in India also saved 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions – new study
~ Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows
~ A 5th generation New Yorker reveals tales of Asian resistance since the 19th century
~ Education in Zimbabwe should strive for inclusion -- how the philosophy of ubuntu can help
~ Abdellah Taïa is Morocco's first openly gay writer – his work reimagines being Muslim, queer and African
~ Tinubu inherits Nigeria’s high debt – an economist analyses what this means for the country's future
~ Tranq: first UK death from the flesh-rotting 'zombie drug' xylazine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter