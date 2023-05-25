Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tranq: first UK death from the flesh-rotting 'zombie drug' xylazine

By Caroline Copeland, Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Medicine, King's College London
Share this article
The flesh-rotting “zombie drug” xylazine has been wreaking havoc in the US. Now it’s in the UK. A toxicology report showed that a middle-aged man from Solihull, England, died from the effects of xylazine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Drug overdoses in the US have been increasing over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the school massacre in Serbia played out on TikTok
~ Chow mein and chips: a brief history of the British Chinese takeaway
~ Greenwashing: energy companies make false claims about sustainability – they should be held to account
~ Tiger protection in India also saved 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions – new study
~ Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows
~ A 5th generation New Yorker reveals tales of Asian resistance since the 19th century
~ Education in Zimbabwe should strive for inclusion -- how the philosophy of ubuntu can help
~ Abdellah Taïa is Morocco's first openly gay writer – his work reimagines being Muslim, queer and African
~ Arms-to-Russia row raises doubt about South Africa’s compliance with arms control. It could face tougher scrutiny in future
~ Tinubu inherits Nigeria’s high debt – an economist analyses what this means for the country's future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter