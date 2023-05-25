Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Senior officials should face investigation over widespread lethal attacks by security forces

By Amnesty International
Peru's Attorney General's Office should investigate all those, up to the highest level, who ordered or tolerated the illegitimate use of lethal force by security forces that resulted in 49 deaths during the protests from December to February, Amnesty International said today in a new report. "Using lethal firearms against protesters shows a blatant disregard […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
