Human Rights Observatory

Body dysmorphic disorder: what to know about this mental health condition

By Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
Actress Megan Fox recently shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she has body dysmorphia. In the video interview, Fox said: “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body.”

Fox isn’t alone in her struggle. Many other celebrities have spoken about having…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
