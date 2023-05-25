Tolerance.ca
Sudan conflict: why a humanitarian truce is proving so hard to secure – and what that means for people on the ground

By Nonhlanhla Dube, Lecturer in Operations Management, Lancaster University
Reports out of Sudan of continuing violence suggest that the seven-day ceasefire organised during talks in Jeddah – the seventh attempt to end the violence in Sudan – is crumbling. A fighter plane was shot down over Khartoum on May 24 and residents report intense fighting breaking out once again in some areas.

The talks, sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the US, are understood to have had…The Conversation


© The Conversation
