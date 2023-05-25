Tolerance.ca
Doctor dog: how our canine companions can help us detect COVID and other diseases

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
While we humans generally experience the world through sight, dogs use scent to learn about the environment around them. What their nose knows is crucial for finding food, mates and safe spaces.

Our furry friends can also use their sniffing power to learn how people are feeling. For example, they can detect the scent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
