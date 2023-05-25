What is 'ethical AI' and how can companies achieve it?
By Dennis Hirsch, Professor of Law; Director, Program on Data and Governance, The Ohio State University
Piers Turner, Associate Professor & PPE Coordinator; Director, Center for Ethics and Human Values, The Ohio State University
Companies that want to avoid the harms of AI, such as bias or privacy violations, lack clear-cut guidelines on how to act responsibly. That makes internal management and decision-making critical.
