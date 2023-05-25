Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia/Azerbaijan: Pegasus spyware targeted Armenian public figures amid conflict

By Amnesty International
At least 12 Armenian public figures, including journalists and human rights defenders, were targeted with Pegasus spyware The Pegasus Project has revealed more than 1,000 Azerbaijani numbers were selected for targeting by a Pegasus customer Amnesty Tech urges authorities worldwide to ban highly invasive spyware that evades detection and undermines human rights safeguards A joint investigation has […] The post Armenia/Azerbaijan: Pegasus spyware targeted Armenian public figures amid conflict appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
