Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Empowerment, individual strength and the many facets of love: why I fell for Tina Turner

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
Share this article
For singers – amateur and professional alike – the name Tina Turner evokes instant reverence: Turner is a singer’s singer and perhaps the performer’s performer.

A highly successful songwriter, the consummate dancer and fittingly ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine, Turner was the ultimate entertainer.

Upon hearing of her death, I was deeply saddened. I immediately recalled the intoxicating power and timbre of her voice, her…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI is helping us read ancient Mesopotamian literature
~ Why pain seems worse at night
~ Not all interruptions are bad: how surprise breaks can unleash creativity at work
~ Mental health: research reveals harrowing impact of traumatic material on crime investigators
~ Kenya and the fallacy of trading individual privacy for national security
~ ‘Central Asian literature exists regionally only in Russian': Interview with Russophone Uyghur writer Ramil Niyazov-Adyldzhyan
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor's Julian Hill on employment, AI, Julian Assange and TikTok
~ Why is climbing Mount Everest so dangerous?
~ What was behind Australia's potato shortage? Wet weather and hard-to-control diseases
~ Cambodia: Casino Union Leader Chhim Sithar and Strikers Convicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter