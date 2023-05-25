Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor's Julian Hill on employment, AI, Julian Assange and TikTok

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, Labor MP Julian Hill joins Michelle Grattan to discuss the job market and getting people into work, artificial intelligence, Julian Assange, and TikTok.The Conversation


© The Conversation
