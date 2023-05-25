What was behind Australia's potato shortage? Wet weather and hard-to-control diseases
By Ronika Thapa, PhD Student, University of Tasmania
Calum Wilson, Professor, University of Tasmania
Robert Tegg, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
If you’ve been into a fish and chip shop in the last 12 months, you may well have seen a notice tacked to the wall about the impact of the potato shortage. Supermarkets, too, slapped temporary limits on frozen chip purchases.
What was behind it? Wet weather, floods – and highly persistent fungal diseases. Growers in Tasmania were worst hit, with mainland growers in New South Wales and Victoria also hit.
Even 175 years after Ireland’s devastating…
