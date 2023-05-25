Tolerance.ca
Cambodia: Casino Union Leader Chhim Sithar and Strikers Convicted

By Amnesty International
Chhim Sithar Sentenced to Two Years; Eight Others Receive Up to One and a Half Years (Bangkok, 25 May 2023) – Cambodian authorities should immediately quash the convictions and unconditionally release Chhim Sithar, leader of Labor Rights Supported Union (LRSU) of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, and eight other fellow union members or former members, Amnesty […] The post Cambodia: Casino Union Leader Chhim Sithar and Strikers Convicted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
