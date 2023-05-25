Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Casino Union Leader Chhim Sithar and Strikers Convicted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Union protesters hold a photo of Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, and call on authorities to release her and detained members, during a rally in Phnom Penh, January 11, 2022. © 2022 Cambodian Center for Human Rights (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should immediately quash the convictions and unconditionally release Chhim Sithar, leader of Labor Rights Supported Union (LRSU) of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, and eight other fellow union members or former members, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and…


© Human Rights Watch -
