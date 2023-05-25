Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: New Government Should Improve on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) and Nigeria's newly declared winner of 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (L) pose for a photograph in Daura, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. © 2023 Nigeria's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS (Abuja) – Nigeria’s incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should ensure that human rights are central to all his policies both at home and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today in an agenda outlining key human rights priorities for the new administration. Human Rights Watch, in the agenda, urges the new administration to prioritize improvements…


© Human Rights Watch -
