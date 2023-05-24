Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How drag as an art form sashayed from the underground and strutted into the mainstream

By Jonathan W. Marshall, Associate Professor & Postgraduate Research Coordinator, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Recent protests against drag queen story hours are the latest in a series of actions targeting the increased prominence of displays of LGBTIQ+ culture in the public arena.

But drag artists have been strutting their stuff in speakeasys, cabarets and films for a long time now.

The long history of cross-dressing


There is a long global history of cross-gendered performance. In the West,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Biodegradable plastic in clothing doesn't break down nearly as quickly as hoped – new research
~ Tina Turner had a history of high blood pressure and kidney disease. Here's how one leads to the other
~ World leaders are flocking to Papua New Guinea. Here's why
~ Could wildflowers and bug hotels help avert an insect apocalypse? We just don't know – yet.
~ Canada's housing crisis demands better buildings — here are the changes that could improve apartment and condo life
~ Batteries are the environmental Achilles heel of electric vehicles – unless we repair, reuse and recycle them
~ Babies crawl, scoot and shuffle when learning to move. Here's what to watch for if you're worried
~ Laws targeting protesters are being rushed through state parliaments. But they are often poorly designed and sometimes, unconstitutional
~ 'We haven't been taught about sex': teens talk about how to fix school sex education
~ Six decades, 210 Warlpiri speakers and 11,000 words: how a groundbreaking First Nations dictionary was made
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter