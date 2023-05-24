Batteries are the environmental Achilles heel of electric vehicles – unless we repair, reuse and recycle them
By Mehdi Seyedmahmoudian, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology
Alex Stojcevski, Dean of School of Science, Computing and Engineering Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
Saad Mekhilef, Distinguished Professor in Electrical Renewable Energy, Swinburne University of Technology
The environmental impacts of electric vehicle batteries range from mining, and energy and water use to the hazards of discarded batteries. These issues can be resolved, but there’s no time to waste.
- Wednesday, May 24, 2023