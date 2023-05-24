Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ceasefire in Sudan could ‘pave the way’ to peace talks

A crucial ceasefire poised to enter into force in restive Sudan on Monday evening should “pave the way” for peace talks to end the month-old conflict, the top UN official in the country has said.


