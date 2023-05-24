Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rhythmically stimulating the brain with electrical currents could boost cognitive function, according to analysis of over 100 studies

By Shrey Grover, Ph.D. Candidate in Psychological and Brain Sciences, Boston University
Transcranial alternating current stimulation, or tACS, is a type of brain stimulation that can change neural activity and improve memory, attention and executive function.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
