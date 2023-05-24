Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Depression is more common in the suburbs than in city centres – new research

By Karen Chen, Donnelley Postdoctoral Associate in Geography, Yale University
Stephan Barthel, Principal researcher of Urban Sustainability, Stockholm University
The rapid growth of cities comes with many challenges. How can we build greener? And how can we support the health and wellbeing of the people living in urban areas?

This seems to involve a trade-off. Many studies show that denser neighbourhoods are relatively better for the planet, but come with higher depression risks.

It may seem unsurprising that depression is less common in the countryside. Stress, noise, air pollution,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
