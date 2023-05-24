Tolerance.ca
The Tonga volcano eruption caused a 'super bubble' in Earth's ionosphere, disrupting satellite navigation

By Brett Carter, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Rezy Pradipta, Senior Research Scientist, Boston College
Suelynn Choy, Professor
With technology increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, it is becoming more important to understand space weather and its impacts on tech.

When one hears “space weather”, one typically thinks of huge explosions on the Sun – coronal mass ejections hurled towards Earth, creating beautiful displays of aurora.

However, not all space…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
