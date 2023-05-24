Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Price inflation: five ways stronger UK supply chains can help reduce rising food costs

By Amir M. Sharif, Dean of the Faculty of Management, Law and Social Sciences and Professor of Circular Economy, University of Bradford
Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor of Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Annual price inflation has recently fallen below double digits, but food costs are still rising rapidly. Official UK figures show food prices rose by 19.1% in the year to April 2023.

To prevent further increases, the UK needs to face up to the deep and fundamental relationship between the rising cost of food and how it is supplied nationally.

At Downing Street’s recent Farm to Fork summit for the UK food industry, at least eight…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
