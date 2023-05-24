Food for thought: How your mindset can make healthy food more alluring on social media
By Ethan Pancer, Associate Professor of Marketing, Saint Mary’s University
Matthew Philp, Assistant Professor, Marketing, Toronto Metropolitan University
Theo Noseworthy, Professor of Marketing, York University, Canada
New research finds that switching to a more thoughtful mindset can increase engagement with healthier food options on social media.
© The Conversation
